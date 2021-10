In celebration of Cinema:

Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s MEMORIA will open @IFCCenter 12.26 then roadshow throughout the United States, exclusively playing no more than one theater at any given time.

The only means of experiencing MEMORIA will be in theaters… forever. pic.twitter.com/QKUGkFXTgN

— NEON (@neonrated) October 5, 2021