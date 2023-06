mission-impossible

#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is fantastic.

Dynamite, timely story. Excellent new characters. Huge variety of action and a final set piece that ranks top 2-3 all-time for the franchise.

It gets a little dense at times but its pace & intensity more than cover that. pic.twitter.com/prm2wa6ZD6

— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 19, 2023