Because you wanted it.

Because you demanded it.

Because only you can move the needle to $73.4M domestic.

THE MORBIUS returns to over 1,000+ theaters this weekend…in its 10th week of release. Current total is $73.3M US/CAN. pic.twitter.com/LcSk8J5FHZ

— Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) June 2, 2022