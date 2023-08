RIP William Friedkin, one of the best to ever do it.

I got to meet him at his house this year, & told him what an influence SORCERER was on Phil & me. If you haven’t seen it, it’s not about a wizard, it’s about transporting TNT thru the jungle, and is a master class in tension. pic.twitter.com/jtpQL9DxAF

— Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) August 7, 2023