È Oppenheimer a guidare le nomination all’edizione 2024 dei Golden Reel Awards, i premi della Motion Picture Sound Editors, l’associazione dei montatori del suono di Hollywood.
Il film di Christopher Nolan, che è già tra i nominati ai premi della Cinema Audio Society (l’associazione dei tecnici del missaggio del suono), ha ricevuto tre nomination, mentre Barbie, Maestro e Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse due ciascuno.
Tra i film presenti nella shortlist finale per la nomination all’Oscar al miglior sonoro compaiono film nominati in una delle categorie dei Golden Reel Awards come Oppenheimer, Barbie, Napoleone, Ferrari, Maestro, The Killer, Killers of the Flower Moon e La zona d’interesse. Invece The Creator e Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte Uno non sono nominati ad alcun Golden Ree.
Golden Reel Awards: le nomination
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation
Rick and Morty: “Unmortricken”
Star Trek Lower Decks: “Old Friends, New Planets”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: “Faster”
Star Wars: Visions: “The Pit”
Transformers: Earthspark: “Security Protocols”
Young Jedi Adventures: “The Young Jedi/Yoda’s Mission”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR
All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4
Succession: “Connor’s Wedding”
Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell”
The Crown: “Ritz”
The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley
Ahsoka: “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”
All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4
The Continental: From the World of John Wick: “Theatre of Pain”
Loki: “Glorious Purpose”
Star Trek: Picard: “The Last Generation”
The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form
American Horror Story: Delicate Part 1: “When the Bough Breaks”
Barry: “wow”
Beef: “The Great Fabricator”
The Bear: “Fishes”
The Mandalorian: “The Return”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Elemental
Migration
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
32 Sounds
American Symphony
Mourning In Lod
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
Anatomy of a Fall
The Zone of Interest
Godzilla Minus One
Society of the Snow
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
Gran Turismo
Ferrari
John Wick Chapter 4
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
The Killer
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation
Blue Eye Samurai: “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words”
Blue Eye Samurai: “Hammerscale”
Justice League: “Warworld”
The Monkey King
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary
100 Foot Wave: “Lost at Sea”
David Attenborough’s Conquest of The Skies
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Over the Limit”
Our Planet II: “Chapter 3: The Next Generation”
Waco: American Apocalypse “In the Beginning…”
World War II: From the Front Lines: “Turning Point”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature
Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Publish or Perish
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form
Daisy Jones and the Six: “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”
Fargo: “The Tiger”
Loki: “Glorious Purpose”
The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Susan”
Ted Lasso: “Sunflowers”
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Beef: “The Great Fabricator”
Dave: “Met Gala”
Only Murders in the Building: “Opening Night”
The Bear: “Fishes”
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary
American Symphony
Pianoforte
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
WHAM!
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture
Barbie
Creed III
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Wonka
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR
Alan Wake 2
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music
Alan Wake 2
Diablo IV
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley
Alan Wake 2
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Buyers Beware, Savannah College of Art & Design
Canary, Chapman University
Dive, National Film & Television School
From The Top, National Film & Television School
Gossip, National Film & Television School
Heimen, Amsterdam University of the Arts
The Tornado Outside, National Film & Television School
Tree of Many Faces, National Film & Television School
