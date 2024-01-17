È Oppenheimer a guidare le nomination all’edizione 2024 dei Golden Reel Awards, i premi della Motion Picture Sound Editors, l’associazione dei montatori del suono di Hollywood.

Il film di Christopher Nolan, che è già tra i nominati ai premi della Cinema Audio Society (l’associazione dei tecnici del missaggio del suono), ha ricevuto tre nomination, mentre Barbie, Maestro e Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse due ciascuno.

Tra i film presenti nella shortlist finale per la nomination all’Oscar al miglior sonoro compaiono film nominati in una delle categorie dei Golden Reel Awards come Oppenheimer, Barbie, Napoleone, Ferrari, Maestro, The Killer, Killers of the Flower Moon e La zona d’interesse. Invece The Creator e Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte Uno non sono nominati ad alcun Golden Ree.

Golden Reel Awards: le nomination

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

Rick and Morty: “Unmortricken”

Star Trek Lower Decks: “Old Friends, New Planets”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: “Faster”

Star Wars: Visions: “The Pit”

Transformers: Earthspark: “Security Protocols”

Young Jedi Adventures: “The Young Jedi/Yoda’s Mission”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR

All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4

Succession: “Connor’s Wedding”

Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell”

The Crown: “Ritz”

The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley

Ahsoka: “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”

All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4

The Continental: From the World of John Wick: “Theatre of Pain”

Loki: “Glorious Purpose”

Star Trek: Picard: “The Last Generation”

The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 1: “When the Bough Breaks”

Barry: “wow”

Beef: “The Great Fabricator”

The Bear: “Fishes”

The Mandalorian: “The Return”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Elemental

Migration

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

32 Sounds

American Symphony

Mourning In Lod

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Anatomy of a Fall

The Zone of Interest

Godzilla Minus One

Society of the Snow

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Gran Turismo

Ferrari

John Wick Chapter 4

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

The Killer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation

Blue Eye Samurai: “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words”

Blue Eye Samurai: “Hammerscale”

Justice League: “Warworld”

The Monkey King

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary

100 Foot Wave: “Lost at Sea”

David Attenborough’s Conquest of The Skies

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Over the Limit”

Our Planet II: “Chapter 3: The Next Generation”

Waco: American Apocalypse “In the Beginning…”

World War II: From the Front Lines: “Turning Point”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Publish or Perish

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

Daisy Jones and the Six: “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”

Fargo: “The Tiger”

Loki: “Glorious Purpose”

The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Susan”

Ted Lasso: “Sunflowers”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Beef: “The Great Fabricator”

Dave: “Met Gala”

Only Murders in the Building: “Opening Night”

The Bear: “Fishes”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary

American Symphony

Pianoforte

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

WHAM!

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

Barbie

Creed III

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Wonka

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR

Alan Wake 2

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music

Alan Wake 2

Diablo IV

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley

Alan Wake 2

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Buyers Beware, Savannah College of Art & Design

Canary, Chapman University

Dive, National Film & Television School

From The Top, National Film & Television School

Gossip, National Film & Television School

Heimen, Amsterdam University of the Arts

The Tornado Outside, National Film & Television School

Tree of Many Faces, National Film & Television School

