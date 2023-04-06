Si terranno nella notte di domenica 7 maggio gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, che andranno in onda su MTV e in streaming su NOW in contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti.
Oggi sono state annunciate le candidature dei film e delle serie televisive, come potete leggere qui a seguire grazie al comunicato integrale:
MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2023: SVELATE LE ATTESISSIME NOMINATION
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK”, “STRANGER THINGS”, “THE LAST OF US”, “THE WHITE LOTUS” E “WEDNESDAY” TRA I CANDIDATI PER LE SERIE TELEVISIVE
“JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION”, “RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE”, “THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS” E “VANDERPUMP RULES” IN TESTA ALLE NOMINATION PER I PROGRAMMI TELEVISIVI
In Italia lo show andrà in onda su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) in contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti dal famoso Barker Hangar di Los Angeles nella notte di domenica 7 maggio.
Le votazioni dei fan sono aperte su vote.mtv.com fino a lunedì 17 aprile
MTV ha annunciato le nomination per gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 e a partire da oggi i fan potranno votare i loro artisti preferiti nelle 26 categorie genderless visitando il sito vote.mtv.com entro lunedì 17 aprile alle 18.00.
La serata, che vede Drew Barrymore come conduttrice, premierà gli artisti e gli show di maggior successo e più apprezzati del cinema e della televisione in un imperdibile evento di portata internazionale che verrà trasmesso live in simulcast su MTV in oltre 170 paesi.
In Italia lo show andrà in onda su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) in contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti dal famoso Barker Hangar di Los Angeles nella notte di domenica 7 maggio. Inoltre, lo show andrà in replica nella versione sottotitolata lunedì 8 maggio dalle 21.00 su MTV e dalle 22.00 su MTV Music, martedì 9 maggio dalle 21.00 su VH1 (canale Sky 715 e canale 167 del digitale terrestre) e su Comedy Central (canale Sky 129) mercoledì 10 maggio dalle 22.00. Lo show sarà disponibile successivamente anche sul servizio streaming Paramount+
Tra gli show che hanno ricevuto più nomination nelle produzioni scripted vediamo in testa “Top Gun: Maverick” (6) al pari con “Stranger Things” (6) e “The Last of Us” (6). Seguono a ruota “The White Lotus” (4) insieme a “Wednesday” (4).
Tra le produzioni unscripted, vediamo a pari merito “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” (2), “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (2), “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (2) e “Vanderpump Rules” (2)
Sul palco degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 saliranno anche alcune personalità molto amate dal pubblico alla loro prima nomination, tra cui: Anna Torv, Austin Butler, Bad Bunny, Beatrice Grannò, Bella Ramsey, Cara Delevingne, Courteney Cox, David Dawson, Doja Cat, Emma D’Arcy, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jennifer Coolidge, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Joel Madden, Joseph Quinn, Justin Long, Keke Palmer, Madison Bailey, Maya Hawke, One Republic, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Sennott, Riley Keough, Rudy Pankow, Simona Tabasco, Sosie Bacon
In occasione dell’edizione 2023 sono state annunciate due nuove categorie: Best Reality On-Screen Team e Best Kick-Ass Cast.
Gli sponsor degli MTV Movie & TV Awards includono Cheetos® e SONIC®.
I produttori esecutivi degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 sono Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut e Vanessa Whitewolf insieme a Jesse Ignjatovic e Barb Bialkowski di Den of Thieves. Jackie Barba e Alicia Portugal sono i responsabili della produzione e Lisa Lauricella è il responsabile dei talenti musicali.
Ed ecco tutte le candidature:
BEST MOVIE
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Nope
- Scream VI
- Smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SHOW
- Stranger Things
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Wednesday
- Wolf Pack
- Yellowstone
- Yellowjackets
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
- Austin Butler — Elvis
- Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
- KeKe Palmer — Nope
- Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
- Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
- Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
BEST HERO
- Diego Luna —Andor
- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
- Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VILLAIN
- Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
- M3GAN – M3GAN
- The Bear — Cocaine Bear
BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)
- Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
- Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
- Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
- Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
- Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2
- Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
- Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
- KeKe Palmer – Nope
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
- Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
- Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
BEST FIGHT
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4
- Escape from Narkina 5- Andor
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
- Justin Long – Barbarian
- Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon – Smile
BEST DUO
- Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday
- Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
- Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
BEST KICK-ASS CAST
- Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Outer Banks
- Stranger Things
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
BEST SONG
- Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
- Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
- Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
- OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- The Kardashians
- Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
- All-Star Shore
- Big Brother
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
BEST HOST
- Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
- Joel Madden – Ink Master
- Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®)
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies
- RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
- Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
