Si terranno nella notte di domenica 7 maggio gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, che andranno in onda su MTV e in streaming su NOW in contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti.

Oggi sono state annunciate le candidature dei film e delle serie televisive, come potete leggere qui a seguire grazie al comunicato integrale:

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2023: SVELATE LE ATTESISSIME NOMINATION

“TOP GUN: MAVERICK”, “STRANGER THINGS”, “THE LAST OF US”, “THE WHITE LOTUS” E “WEDNESDAY” TRA I CANDIDATI PER LE SERIE TELEVISIVE

“JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION”, “RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE”, “THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS” E “VANDERPUMP RULES” IN TESTA ALLE NOMINATION PER I PROGRAMMI TELEVISIVI

In Italia lo show andrà in onda su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) in contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti dal famoso Barker Hangar di Los Angeles nella notte di domenica 7 maggio.

Le votazioni dei fan sono aperte su vote.mtv.com fino a lunedì 17 aprile

MTV ha annunciato le nomination per gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 e a partire da oggi i fan potranno votare i loro artisti preferiti nelle 26 categorie genderless visitando il sito vote.mtv.com entro lunedì 17 aprile alle 18.00.

La serata, che vede Drew Barrymore come conduttrice, premierà gli artisti e gli show di maggior successo e più apprezzati del cinema e della televisione in un imperdibile evento di portata internazionale che verrà trasmesso live in simulcast su MTV in oltre 170 paesi.

In Italia lo show andrà in onda su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) in contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti dal famoso Barker Hangar di Los Angeles nella notte di domenica 7 maggio. Inoltre, lo show andrà in replica nella versione sottotitolata lunedì 8 maggio dalle 21.00 su MTV e dalle 22.00 su MTV Music, martedì 9 maggio dalle 21.00 su VH1 (canale Sky 715 e canale 167 del digitale terrestre) e su Comedy Central (canale Sky 129) mercoledì 10 maggio dalle 22.00. Lo show sarà disponibile successivamente anche sul servizio streaming Paramount+

Tra gli show che hanno ricevuto più nomination nelle produzioni scripted vediamo in testa “Top Gun: Maverick” (6) al pari con “Stranger Things” (6) e “The Last of Us” (6). Seguono a ruota “The White Lotus” (4) insieme a “Wednesday” (4).

Tra le produzioni unscripted, vediamo a pari merito “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” (2), “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (2), “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (2) e “Vanderpump Rules” (2)

Sul palco degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 saliranno anche alcune personalità molto amate dal pubblico alla loro prima nomination, tra cui: Anna Torv, Austin Butler, Bad Bunny, Beatrice Grannò, Bella Ramsey, Cara Delevingne, Courteney Cox, David Dawson, Doja Cat, Emma D’Arcy, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jennifer Coolidge, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Joel Madden, Joseph Quinn, Justin Long, Keke Palmer, Madison Bailey, Maya Hawke, One Republic, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Sennott, Riley Keough, Rudy Pankow, Simona Tabasco, Sosie Bacon

In occasione dell’edizione 2023 sono state annunciate due nuove categorie: Best Reality On-Screen Team e Best Kick-Ass Cast.

Gli sponsor degli MTV Movie & TV Awards includono Cheetos® e SONIC®.

I produttori esecutivi degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 sono Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut e Vanessa Whitewolf insieme a Jesse Ignjatovic e Barb Bialkowski di Den of Thieves. Jackie Barba e Alicia Portugal sono i responsabili della produzione e Lisa Lauricella è il responsabile dei talenti musicali.

Ed ecco tutte le candidature:

BEST MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SHOW

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

Diego Luna —Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5- Andor

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

BEST SONG

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

