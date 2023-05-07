Guardiani della Galassia 3, come abbiamo visto, contiene il primo “fu*k” dell’Universo Marvel in una battuta pronunciata da Chris Pratt.
Se n’è fatto tanto clamore perché l’MPAA, l’organo che si occupa di assegnare ai film un visto censura negli Stati Uniti, concede l’uso solamente di un solo “fu*k” se si vuole che il film rimanga PG-13 e quindi adatto ai più piccoli.
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 non è chiaramente l’unico film PG-13 che contiene la parolaccia in questione, così Comicbook ha compilato una lista di altri film simili. Vi proponiamo alcuni casi qui di seguito accompagnati dalle battute in lingua originale.
Balle spaziali (1987)
“F-ck, even in the future nothing works!” – Dark Helmet
Tutto quella notte (1987)
“Don’t f-ck with the Lords of Hell.” – Gang Member
“Don’t f-ck with the babysitter.” – Chris
Beetlejuice (1988)
“Nice f-ckin’ model!” – Beetlejuice
Un Natale esplosivo (1989)
“We’re gonna have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tapdanced with Danny f-cking Kaye.” – Clark Griswold
Billy Madison (1995)
“If your dog gets lost you don’t look for an hour then call it quits. You get your ass out there and you find that f-cking dog.” – Billy
Prima o poi me lo sposo (1998)
“But it all was bullsh-t! It was a goddamn joke! And when I think of you, Linda, I hope you f-cking choke!” – Robbie Hart
Prova a prendermi (2002)
“Knock Knock.” – Carl Hanratty
“Who’s there?” – Earl Amdursky
“Go f-ck yourselves.” – Carl Hanratty
Anchorman – La leggenda di Ron Burgundy (2004)
“I’m Ron Burgundy. Go f-ck yourself, San Diego.” – Ron Burgundy
Palle al balzo – Dodgeball (“004)
“F-ckin’ Chuck Norris.” – White Goodman
Fast & Furious 5 (2005)
“Stay the f-ck out of my way.” – Luke Hobbs
Super 8 (2011)
“What the f-ck!” – Donny
X-Men: L’inizio
“Excuse me, I’m Eric Lehnsherr“. – Eric Lehnsherr
“Charles Xavier.” – Charles Xavier
“Go f-ck yourselves.” – Logan
Skyfall (2012)
“I f-cked this up, didn’t I?” – M
Kong: Skull Island (2017)
“Sounds like a bird, but it’s a f-cking ant.” – Hank Marlow
Ready Player One (2018)
“It’s f-cking Chucky!” – IOI Soldier
