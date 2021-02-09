- GUARDA: Il trailer di Due
Notturno è però presente nella shortlist del miglior documentario, mentre Cosa farebbe Sophia Loren? di Ross Kauffman con Sophia Loren ed Edoardo Ponti è presente nella categoria dei migliori cortometraggi documentaristici. Pinocchio di Matteo Garrone è presente nella categoria miglior trucco e parrucco, mentre La vita davanti a sé è presente in quella della miglior colonna sonora e miglior canzone originale.
Elenchiamo quindi tutte le liste:
DOCUMENTARIO
15 film sono stati selezionati tra i 238 presentati. I membri della divisione documentari hanno votato la shortlist.
- “All In: The Fight for Democracy”
- “Boys State”
- “Collective”
- “Crip Camp”
- “Dick Johnson Is Dead”
- “Gunda”
- “MLK/FBI”
- “The Mole Agent”
- “My Octopus Teacher”
- “Notturno”
- “The Painter and the Thief”
- “76 Days”
- “Time”
- “The Truffle Hunters”
- “Welcome to Chechnya”
DOCUMENTARIO – CORTO
La shortlist contiene dieci corti selezionati tra 114 presentati. I membri della divisione documentari hanno votato la shortlist.
- “Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa”
- “Call Center Blues”
- “Colette”
- “A Concerto Is a Conversation”
- “Do Not Split”
- “Hunger Ward”
- “Hysterical Girl”
- “A Love Song for Latasha”
- “The Speed Cubers”
- “What Would Sophia Loren Do?”
FILM STRANIERO
La shortlist contiene 15 film, complessivamente i candidati di quest’anno provenivano da 93 paesi. La prima fase di selezione è stata effettuata da membri di tutta l’Academy dopo che hanno visto un numero minimo di film. Nella prossima fase, i membri dovranno vedere tutti e 15 i film per votare.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”
- Chile, “The Mole Agent”
- Czech Republic, “Charlatan”
- Denmark, “Another Round”
- France, “Two of Us”
- Guatemala, “La Llorona”
- Hong Kong, “Better Days”
- Iran, “Sun Children”
- Ivory Coast, “Night of the Kings”
- Mexico, “I’m No Longer Here”
- Norway, “Hope”
- Romania, “Collective”
- Russia, “Dear Comrades!”
- Taiwan, “A Sun”
- Tunisia, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”
TRUCCO E PARRUCCO
Dieci i film in shortlist, votati dai membri della divisione trucco e parrucco dell’Academy. Successivamente voteranno i 5 film che verranno nominati all’Oscar.
- “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
- “Emma”
- “The Glorias”
- “Hillbilly Elegy”
- “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
- “The Little Things”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Mank”
- “One Night in Miami…”
- “Pinocchio”
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
15 film sono presenti nella shortlist tra i 136 presentati. A selezionarli, i membri della divisione musicale dell’Academy.
- “Ammonite”
- “Blizzard of Souls”
- “Da 5 Bloods”
- “The Invisible Man”
- “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
- “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”
- “The Little Things”
- “Mank”
- “The Midnight Sky”
- “Minari”
- “Mulan”
- “News of the World”
- “Soul”
- “Tenet”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
MIGLIOR CANZONE
15 le canzoni presenti nella categoria, tra 105 presentate. A votare, i membri della divisione musicale dell’Academy.
- “Turntables” from “All In: The Fight for Democracy”
- “See What You’ve Done” from “Belly of the Beast”
- “Wuhan Flu” from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for
- Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”
- “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
- “Never Break” from “Giving Voice”
- “Make It Work” from “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
- “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”
- “Rain Song” from “Minari”
- “Show Me Your Soul” from “Mr. Soul!”
- “Loyal Brave True” from “Mulan”
- “Free” from “The One and Only Ivan”
- “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”
- “Green” from “Sound of Metal”
- “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO
Dieci i film presenti nella categoria tra i 96 presentati. A votarli i membri della divisione cortometraggi e animazione dell’Academy, che poi voteranno anche i nominati finali.
- “Burrow”
- “Genius Loci”
- “If Anything Happens I Love You”
- “Kapaemahu”
- “Opera”
- “Out”
- “The Snail and the Whale”
- “To Gerard”
- “Traces”
- “Yes-People”
CORTOMETRAGGIO LIVE ACTION
Dieci i film selezionati tra i 174 presentati. A votarli i membri della divisione cortometraggi e animazione dell’Academy, che poi voteranno anche i nominati finali.
- “Bittu”
- “Da Yie”
- “Feeling Through”
- “The Human Voice”
- “The Kicksled Choir”
- “The Letter Room”
- “The Present”
- “Two Distant Strangers”
- “The Van”
- “White Eye”
EFFETTI VISIVI
Dieci film sono in corsa per le cinque nomination finali, selezionati dalla divisione effetti visivi dell’Academy.
- “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
- “Bloodshot”
- “Love and Monsters”
- “Mank”
- “The Midnight Sky”
- “Mulan”
- “The One and Only Ivan”
- “Soul”
- “Tenet”
- “Welcome to Chechnya”
La votazione delle nomination agli Oscar inizieranno il 5 marzo e si concluderanno il 10 marzo, le nomination verranno poi annunciate il 15 marzo. La 93esima edizione degli Oscar si terrà il 25 aprile.
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.