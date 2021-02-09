L’Italia rimane parzialmente a bocca asciutta nella corsa all’Oscar come miglior film straniero: l’Academy ha comunicato la shortlist dei nove film in corsa per la nomination, e Notturno di Gianfranco Rosi (selezionato per rappresentare il nostro paese) non c’è. Ma c’è Due, il candidato francese diretto dall’italiano Filippo Meneghetti nominato al Golden Globe come miglior film straniero.

Notturno è però presente nella shortlist del miglior documentario, mentre Cosa farebbe Sophia Loren? di Ross Kauffman con Sophia Loren ed Edoardo Ponti è presente nella categoria dei migliori cortometraggi documentaristici. Pinocchio di Matteo Garrone è presente nella categoria miglior trucco e parrucco, mentre La vita davanti a sé è presente in quella della miglior colonna sonora e miglior canzone originale.

Elenchiamo quindi tutte le liste:

DOCUMENTARIO
15 film sono stati selezionati tra i 238 presentati. I membri della divisione documentari hanno votato la shortlist.

  • “All In: The Fight for Democracy”
  • “Boys State”
  • “Collective”
  • “Crip Camp”
  • “Dick Johnson Is Dead”
  • “Gunda”
  • “MLK/FBI”
  • “The Mole Agent”
  • “My Octopus Teacher”
  • “Notturno”
  • “The Painter and the Thief”
  • “76 Days”
  • “Time”
  • “The Truffle Hunters”
  • “Welcome to Chechnya”

DOCUMENTARIO – CORTO

La shortlist contiene dieci corti selezionati tra 114 presentati. I membri della divisione documentari hanno votato la shortlist.

  • “Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa”
  • “Call Center Blues”
  • “Colette”
  • “A Concerto Is a Conversation”
  • “Do Not Split”
  • “Hunger Ward”
  • “Hysterical Girl”
  • “A Love Song for Latasha”
  • “The Speed Cubers”
  • “What Would Sophia Loren Do?”

FILM STRANIERO

La shortlist contiene 15 film, complessivamente i candidati di quest’anno provenivano da 93 paesi. La prima fase di selezione è stata effettuata da membri di tutta l’Academy dopo che hanno visto un numero minimo di film. Nella prossima fase, i membri dovranno vedere tutti e 15 i film per votare.

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”
  • Chile, “The Mole Agent”
  • Czech Republic, “Charlatan”
  • Denmark, “Another Round”
  • France, “Two of Us”
  • Guatemala, “La Llorona”
  • Hong Kong, “Better Days”
  • Iran, “Sun Children”
  • Ivory Coast, “Night of the Kings”
  • Mexico, “I’m No Longer Here”
  • Norway, “Hope”
  • Romania, “Collective”
  • Russia, “Dear Comrades!”
  • Taiwan, “A Sun”
  • Tunisia, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”

TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

Dieci i film in shortlist, votati dai membri della divisione trucco e parrucco dell’Academy. Successivamente voteranno i 5 film che verranno nominati all’Oscar.

  • “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
  • “Emma”
  • “The Glorias”
  • “Hillbilly Elegy”
  • “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
  • “The Little Things”
  • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • “Mank”
  • “One Night in Miami…”
  • “Pinocchio”

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

15 film sono presenti nella shortlist tra i 136 presentati. A selezionarli, i membri della divisione musicale dell’Academy.

  • “Ammonite”
  • “Blizzard of Souls”
  • “Da 5 Bloods”
  • “The Invisible Man”
  • “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
  • “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”
  • “The Little Things”
  • “Mank”
  • “The Midnight Sky”
  • “Minari”
  • “Mulan”
  • “News of the World”
  • “Soul”
  • “Tenet”
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

MIGLIOR CANZONE

15 le canzoni presenti nella categoria, tra 105 presentate. A votare, i membri della divisione musicale dell’Academy.

  • “Turntables” from “All In: The Fight for Democracy”
  • “See What You’ve Done” from “Belly of the Beast”
  • “Wuhan Flu” from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for
  • Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”
  • “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
  • “Never Break” from “Giving Voice”
  • “Make It Work” from “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
  • “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • “lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”
  • “Rain Song” from “Minari”
  • “Show Me Your Soul” from “Mr. Soul!”
  • “Loyal Brave True” from “Mulan”
  • “Free” from “The One and Only Ivan”
  • “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”
  • “Green” from “Sound of Metal”
  • “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO

Dieci i film presenti nella categoria tra i 96 presentati. A votarli i membri della divisione cortometraggi e animazione dell’Academy, che poi voteranno anche i nominati finali.

  • “Burrow”
  • “Genius Loci”
  • “If Anything Happens I Love You”
  • “Kapaemahu”
  • “Opera”
  • “Out”
  • “The Snail and the Whale”
  • “To Gerard”
  • “Traces”
  • “Yes-People”

CORTOMETRAGGIO LIVE ACTION

Dieci i film selezionati tra i 174 presentati. A votarli i membri della divisione cortometraggi e animazione dell’Academy, che poi voteranno anche i nominati finali.

  • “Bittu”
  • “Da Yie”
  • “Feeling Through”
  • “The Human Voice”
  • “The Kicksled Choir”
  • “The Letter Room”
  • “The Present”
  • “Two Distant Strangers”
  • “The Van”
  • “White Eye”

EFFETTI VISIVI

Dieci film sono in corsa per le cinque nomination finali, selezionati dalla divisione effetti visivi dell’Academy.

  • “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
  • “Bloodshot”
  • “Love and Monsters”
  • “Mank”
  • “The Midnight Sky”
  • “Mulan”
  • “The One and Only Ivan”
  • “Soul”
  • “Tenet”
  • “Welcome to Chechnya”

La votazione delle nomination agli Oscar inizieranno il 5 marzo e si concluderanno il 10 marzo, le nomination verranno poi annunciate il 15 marzo. La 93esima edizione degli Oscar si terrà il 25 aprile.

 