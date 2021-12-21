FILM INTERNAZIONALE

L’Academy ha diffuso oggi le shortlist di alcune delle categorie degli Oscar per l’edizione 2022, shortlist selezionate da comitati specifici e all’interno delle quali verranno poi votati i candidati ufficiali. Le votazioni per le nomination inizieranno il 27 gennaio e si concluderanno il 1 febbraio. Le nomination verranno poi annunciate l’8 febbraio 2022, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione si terrà (nuovamente!) al Dolby Theatre a Hollywood & Highland il 27 marzo 2022.

Sono quindici i film selezionati tra quelli inviati da ben 92 paesi. I membri dell’Academy di ogni settore sono stati invitati a partecipare al round preliminare di votazioni, hanno visto un certo numero minimo di film per partecipare. La competizione tra questi 15 film è altissima, ma c’è anche l’italiano È stata la mano di Dio di Paolo Sorrentino:

Austria, “Great Freedom”

Belgium, “Playground”

Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Denmark, “Flee”

Finland, “Compartment No. 6”

Germany, “I’m Your Man”

Iceland, “Lamb”

Iran, “A Hero”

Italy, “The Hand of God”

Japan, “Drive My Car”

Kosovo, “Hive”

Mexico, “Prayers for the Stolen”

Norway, “The Worst Person in the World”

Panama, “Plaza Catedral”

Spain, “The Good Boss”

DOCUMENTARIO

I quindici film sono stati selezionati tra i 138 proposti nella fase di selezione. La shortlist è stata votata dai membri della sezione documentari.

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“Faya Dayi”

“The First Wave”

“Flee”

“In the Same Breath”

“Julia”

“President”

“Procession”

“The Rescue”

“Simple as Water”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“The Velvet Underground”

“Writing with Fire”

CORTO DOCUMENTARISTICO

I quindici film sono stati selezionati tra gli 82 proposti nella fase di selezione. La shortlist è stata votata dai membri della sezione documentari.

“Águilas”

“Audible”

“A Broken House”

“Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis”

“Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker”

“Day of Rage”

“The Facility”

“Lead Me Home”

“Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day””

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Sophie & the Baron”

“Takeover”

“Terror Contagion”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

I dieci film sono stati selezionati dai membri della sezione trucco e parrucco. Tutti i membri dovranno vedere estratti di 7 minuti di ciascun film e interviste con gli artisti che vi hanno lavorato, prima di votare i 5 film nominati.

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“The Suicide Squad”

“West Side Story”

COLONNA SONORA

Le quindici colonne sonore sono state selezionate tra i 136 film proposti. La shortlist è stata votata dai membri della sezione musicale che poi voteranno i nominati.

“Being the Ricardos”

“Candyman”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun”

“The Green Knight”

“The Harder They Fall”

“King Richard”

“The Last Duel”

“No Time to Die”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Spencer”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

CANZONE ORIGINALE

Le quindici canzoni sono state selezionate tra 84 canzoni proposte. La shortlist è stata votata dai membri della sezione musicale che poi voteranno i nominati.

“So May We Start?” from “Annette”

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast”

“Right Where I Belong” from “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”

“Automatic Woman” from “Bruised”

“Dream Girl” from “Cinderella”

“Beyond The Shore” from “CODA”

“The Anonymous Ones” from “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up”

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

“Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall”

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”

“Your Song Saved My Life” from “Sing 2”

CORTOMEGRAGGIO ANIMATO

I quindici corti animati sono stati selezionati tra gli 82 proposti. La shortlist è stata votata dai membri della sezione corti e animazione che poi voteranno i nominati.

“Affairs of the Art”

“Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice”

“Bad Seeds”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Flowing Home”

“Mum Is Pouring Rain”

“The Musician”

“Namoo”

“Only a Child”

“Robin Robin”

“Souvenir Souvenir”

“Step into the River”

“Us Again”

“The Windshield Wiper”

CORTOMETRAGGIO LIVE ACTION

I quindici corti animati sono stati selezionati tra i 145 proposti. La shortlist è stata votata dai membri della sezione corti e animazione, registi, produttori e sceneggiatori che poi voteranno i nominati.

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“Censor of Dreams”

“The Criminals”

“Distances”

“The Dress”

“Frimas”

“Les Grandes Claques”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

“Stenofonen”

“Tala’vision”

“Under the Heavens”

“When the Sun Sets”

“You’re Dead Helen”

SONORO

I dieci film sono stati selezionati dai membri della categoria del suono, che poi vedranno estratti di 8 minuti dei film e interviste con gli artisti, per poi scegliere i 5 nominati.

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

EFFETTI VISIVI

I dieci film sono stati selezionati dal comitato della categoria degli effetti visivi, che vedranno estratti di 10 minuti dei film e interviste con gli artisti, per poi scegliere i 5 nominati.

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“Eternals”

“Free Guy”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Fonte: Oscars