Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt fighting over which of their movies was better: Barbie or Oppenheimer

Ryan: "I'm happy we can put this Barbenheimer rivalry aside."

Emily: "Okay, Mr. I Need To Paint My Abs On To Get Nominated. You don't see Robert Downey Jr. doing that!"#Oscars pic.twitter.com/bwIwBaCVAR

— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024