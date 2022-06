Ultimately they came back (client) and wanted to see a closer 1 to 1 or RJ’s design . This was also when I believe they had Danny Devito cast as the little guy? Before the entire Re haul of the production – second image is RJs art next to my render – pic.twitter.com/2MG94pnWYa

— Matt KillardMillard (@ItchyTasty_) June 7, 2022