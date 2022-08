Prey, due attori di Predator lodano Amber Midthunder: “Benvenuta in famiglia”

Have you checked out the #PreyMovie on @hulu, if not, do watch it. It's an amazing film and @AmberMidthunder is phenomenal. This young woman has a bright career ahead of her. As @GovJVentura mentioned…welcome to the #Predator Family. "I see you." #Success #Blessings pic.twitter.com/mFxiVLYGAG

— Bill Duke (@RealBillDuke) August 9, 2022