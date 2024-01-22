Anche quest’anno le nomination ai Razzie Awards sono state annunciate a 24 ore dall’annuncio delle nomination agli Oscar, e a trionfare è I Mercenari 4 – Expendables.
Il quarto film della saga è stato prima distrutto dalla critica e poi ha registrato un sonoro tonfo al botteghino: The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation (composta da 1.179 membri) ha deciso quindi di assegnare ben sette candidature all’action movie, che potrebbe quindi trionfare alla 44 esima edizione del premio che si terrà il 9 marzo alla vigilia degli Academy Awards.
Cinque candidature per L’Esorcista: il credente, e per l’horror low-budget Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Due cinecomic, uno DC e uno Marvel, ottengono ben quattro nomination ciascuno: Shazam! Furia degli Dei e Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Un anno fa Blonde di Andrew Dominik aveva guidato le nomination trionfando poi ai premi come peggior film dell’anno.
RAZZIE AWARDS 2024: LE NOMINATION
Peggior film
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Expend4bles
- Meg 2: The Trench
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Peggior attore
- Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist
- Vin Diesel / Fast X
- Chris Evans / Ghosted
- Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
- Jon Voight / Mercy
Peggiore attrice
- Ana de Armas / Ghosted
- Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde
- Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
- Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Peggiore attrice non protagonista
- Kim Cattrall / About My Father
- Megan Fox / Expend4bles
- Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
- Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s
Peggior attore non protagonista
- Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
- Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) The Pope’s Exorcist
- Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables
Peggiore coppia sullo schermo
- Qualunque coppia di “spietati mercenari” / Expend4bles
- Qualsiasi coppia di donatori che hanno investito 400 milioni per i diritti di The Exorcist
- Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (che non hanno alcuna chimica) / Ghosted
- Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Pooh & Piglet come assassini assetati di sangue in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Peggior preque, remake, rip-off o sequel
- Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Expend4bles
- Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Peggior regista
- Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
- David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
- Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
- Scott Waugh / Expend4bles
- Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench
Peggior sceneggiatura
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Expend4bles
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey
