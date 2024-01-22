Anche quest’anno le nomination ai Razzie Awards sono state annunciate a 24 ore dall’annuncio delle nomination agli Oscar, e a trionfare è I Mercenari 4 – Expendables.

Il quarto film della saga è stato prima distrutto dalla critica e poi ha registrato un sonoro tonfo al botteghino: The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation (composta da 1.179 membri) ha deciso quindi di assegnare ben sette candidature all’action movie, che potrebbe quindi trionfare alla 44 esima edizione del premio che si terrà il 9 marzo alla vigilia degli Academy Awards.

Cinque candidature per L’Esorcista: il credente, e per l’horror low-budget Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Due cinecomic, uno DC e uno Marvel, ottengono ben quattro nomination ciascuno: Shazam! Furia degli Dei e Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Un anno fa Blonde di Andrew Dominik aveva guidato le nomination trionfando poi ai premi come peggior film dell’anno.

RAZZIE AWARDS 2024: LE NOMINATION

Peggior film

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Peggior attore

Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast X

Chris Evans / Ghosted

Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight / Mercy

Peggiore attrice

Ana de Armas / Ghosted

Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Peggiore attrice non protagonista

Kim Cattrall / About My Father

Megan Fox / Expend4bles

Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s

Peggior attore non protagonista

Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant

Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

Peggiore coppia sullo schermo

Qualunque coppia di “spietati mercenari” / Expend4bles

Qualsiasi coppia di donatori che hanno investito 400 milioni per i diritti di The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (che non hanno alcuna chimica) / Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet come assassini assetati di sangue in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Peggior preque, remake, rip-off o sequel

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Peggior regista

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh / Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench

Peggior sceneggiatura

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

