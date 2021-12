Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is 5 years old today.

What a great movie it is. My favourite outside of the original trilogy.

Jyn Erso is such a great character, I wish there were more stories about her.

Here’s some official promo posters I made for the film upon its release- pic.twitter.com/579YduR8n7

— Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) December 16, 2021