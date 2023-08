We deserve SAFE places to picket. LA #sagaftramembers, join us at Universal Studios TODAY, 8/4, 9-12 PT to fight for this RIGHT ✊ #SAGAFTRAstrong #treegate

🪧 https://t.co/EE6qPXDi3T

👉 No #SAGAFTRAstrike pickets at Warner Bros. and Disney on Friday. Go to NBCUniversal! pic.twitter.com/NyAIMJYc6j

— SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) August 4, 2023