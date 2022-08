Scooby! 2, il co-sceneggiatore commenta la decisione di Warner Bros. Discovery: “Non ha senso”

"Shit next" indeed. Yes, I'm co-writer, but also, why cancel a 95% finished holiday movie this close to Fall, when you're guaranteed kids watching it from right after Halloween until at least New Years? Makes no business sense esp. as both kids & parents dug the WIP screening. https://t.co/SsRHUydSM5

— Paul_Dini (@Paul_Dini) August 3, 2022