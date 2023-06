I love the DGA — they have protected me during some of the most difficult situations of my career. However, I am voting NO on the ratification of this contract because the time to go after transparency in domestic streaming data is now. It is ludicrous that we don’t get to know… https://t.co/zRzM6rRViC

— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) June 10, 2023