Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: Brie Larson condivide due foto inedite dal backstage

Somehow found these BTS photos from the making of The Clash at Demonhead for Scott Pilgrim, We rehearsed like a real band with the guidance of Chris Murphy, Nigel Godrich and of course, Metric. And I got to play with my old friend Tennessee Thomas. We tore it up in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/OKq8YdKZYO

— Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 22, 2022