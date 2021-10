Charlize Theron tells me about an "emotional experience" she had taking her youngest daughter to see SHANG-CHI.

Love this story. As Theron says, "You realize in a moment like that, the power of movies."

cc: @SimuLiu @shangchi @MarvelStudios #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/0thinZUn50

— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) October 5, 2021