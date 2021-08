#ShangChi is awesome. This movie hits all that Marvel does well (pacing, humor, character) and adds action like we’ve never seen from the MCU before! 👏🏻👏🏻

Lots of people are about to have a new favorite Marvel hero.

Darker than expected. Loads of fun. Integral to MCU Phase 4!👀 pic.twitter.com/YI3jkwLuq6

— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021