While Speed Racer wasn't the best of movies it certainly was one of the most visually appealing especially for 8 year old me. I still watch it from time to time. I remember being madly addicted to the nickelodeon show as well. Wish I got that sequel man. pic.twitter.com/yS1qLw40Ey

— Saiba ❄ (@Saibahrs) May 31, 2021