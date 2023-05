Across the #SpiderVerse is simply an incredible accomplishment. It’s stunning but also very much an unfinished story by its end.

Visually, it’s such a stunning achievement. It’s everything a #SpiderMan fan could ask for and much more.

So good, it’s hard to believe it exists. pic.twitter.com/HLtQwQw8LB

— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 25, 2023