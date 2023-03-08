Star Wars Celebration 2023: annunciati i primi dettagli sui panel

Manca un mese all’avvio della Star Wars Celebration 2023 che si terrà a Londra dal 7 al 10 aprile presso il London ExCel.

Dal sito ufficiale della manifestazione arrivano i primi dettagli sui panel in programma. A seguire trovate qualche highlight (anche se, come al solito, maggiori dettagli sugli incontri in programma verranno fornito sotto data).

Venerdì 7 aprile

Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. BST

Star Wars Celebration returns, launching with a must-see showcase that will kick the weekend’s festivities into hyperdrive. Lucasfilm’s current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many current and upcoming Star Wars adventures, including The Mandalorian, Andor, and more!

The Making of Andor Season 1

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST

Executive Producers Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna and their team of creatives recount the making of the epic first season of Star Wars: Andor.

Sabato 8 aprile

Ahsoka

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. BST

Join Executive Producers Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, and special guests for a look at the upcoming Disney+ series, Ahsoka.

Clone Wars – 15-Year Anniversary Panel

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. BST

Join Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Matthew Wood, Dee Bradley Baker, Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter, and James Arnold Taylor for a look back at the beginning of Lucasfilm Animation and how Star Wars: The Clone Wars came to be.

Domenica 9 aprile

A Look Back at Obi-Wan Kenobi

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. BST

Take a look back at the hit limited series with Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Indira Varma, Vivien Lyra Blair, and executive producer/director Deborah Chow.

Lunedì 10 aprile

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. BST

Join host Amy Ratcliffe as she invites Star Wars: The Bad Batch executive producer and supervising director Brad Rau, executive producer and head writer Jennifer Corbett, executive producer Athena Portillo, actors Dee Bradley Baker (the Bad Batch), and Michelle Ang (Omega) to discuss highlights from the second season of the acclaimed series!

Closing Ceremony

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Gather with your friends and fellow Star Wars fans to relive the best moments of the weekend and bid farewell to another Star Wars Celebration. Featuring special guests, weekend highlights and much more

In teoria, la Lucasfilm dovrebbe svelare i piani per i nuovi film di Star Wars proprio in occasione della Celebration.

