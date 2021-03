A rainstorm the 1st week of filming #SW was foreshadowing for the 1st week of #ESB, when a blizzard prevented shooting on a glacier 90 minutes away. Instead, we filmed 100 yards behind the hotel as tourists watched from their balconies while sipping their tea. #TrueStories https://t.co/K8wHYCBVhA

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 28, 2021