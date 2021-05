Those WERE bleached-out Levi's in the 1st movie. After that, all wardrobe was made to order. One of my favorite George Lucas quotes about the original #StarWars was when he called it: "The most expensive low-budget movie ever made." 😆 #TrueStory https://t.co/LJ2iSmJBqf

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 28, 2021