For #StarWarsDay I'm using AI to re-imagine #StarWars as a cosmic body horror film. Join me as we travel to an unholy nether realm far, far away for…

STAR WARS: EPISODE 666: A NEW FLESH#MayThe4thBeWithYou and may God have mercy on your wretched souls… 1/ pic.twitter.com/V8mYfriKln

— Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) May 4, 2022