The rumor that production on the Daisy Ridley-led #StarWars film is set to begin in April 2024 is incorrect, according to a source we contacted. The script is reportedly not ready yet, and due to the delays caused by the strike, we don't expect filming to start before the summer. pic.twitter.com/SkGsTnPxkI

— SWNN (@StarWarsNewsNet) December 5, 2023