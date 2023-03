Steven Spielberg contro l’antisemitismo, oggi alla luce del sole “orgoglioso con le mani sui fianchi come Hitler e Mussolini”

“Not since Germany in the '30s have I witnessed antisemitism, no longer lurking but standing proud with hands on hips like Hitler and Mussolini — kind of daring us to defy it. I’ve never experienced this in my entire life. Especially in this country.” — Steven Spielberg #Colbert pic.twitter.com/ZGMmnVEFMZ

— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 3, 2023