Suicide Squad, David Ayer sul montaggio originale: “È di gran lunga migliore”

Normally you’re absolutely right. This is an extraordinary case of a movie being utterly re-engineered in post. It’s not a couple cut scenes being added.

The nature of the film was fundamentally changed. I’m looking you in the eye telling you this. My cut is vastly better. 🫶🏼 https://t.co/CFvfZ7jfHx

— David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) January 19, 2023