#SuperMarioBrosMovie’s embargo is up. The Mario worlds are brought to life with top-notch animation and energetic action that will delight kids and fans. Full of loving Easter eggs and cameos.

That said, it’s a Mario movie made by illumination and I’ll leave it at that. pic.twitter.com/95Sh1gjI6o

— Rendy Jones (@rendy_jones) April 2, 2023