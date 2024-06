Something I love about the new Superman suit is the fact that it has no interest in showing muscle definition, but still, this is a BIG dude.

Not that I don't like muscle shading on CBM suits, but I love the way it looks in ALL-STAR.

Pure strenght without anything to prove. pic.twitter.com/1C0OEjYx5m

— Ivan B. Parker (@Parker_Luck394) June 24, 2024