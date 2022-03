The Amazing Peter #3!

(Note: Yes, we’ve seen the hashtag. No, we don’t decide which movies get made. We’re just the social team 🙂)#SpiderManNoWayHome is now on Digital, and coming to 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12: https://t.co/unUkX9ceZc pic.twitter.com/TCsyk7swLC

— Sony (@Sony) March 22, 2022