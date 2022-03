Love seeing #TheBatmanMovie do this kind of spectacular box office business. Excellent uptick trend for our movie industry, our WB/DC partners and most importantly, A BIG HAPPY AUDIENCE 🌍

Congrats to the cast + crew! I know how hard you’ve all worked 👊🏾🥃https://t.co/VQyAxxjhWx

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 6, 2022