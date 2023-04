Sophie Thatcher is incredible in #TheBoogeyman. She grounds the movie with her grief and fear.

The movie is a slow-burn sort of horror movie, but with plenty of big scares. It’ll definitely make you afraid of the dark.

Enjoyed this a lot. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/0SrX5ZvIQR

— Daniel Howat (@howatdk) April 26, 2023