THE MARVELS is an astonishingly wacky film. I had a lot of fun.

Iman Vellani was born to be an MCU star. She elevates a tangled story into a Marvel nerd’s dream. Sometimes that dream wavers out of sync. But it sticks the landing.

My non-spoiler review will go up on NR tomorrow!

— Erik Voss (@eavoss) November 8, 2023