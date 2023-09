#TheNun2

The Nun is infinitely better than the first film. It's scarier and much more intense. This is what I wanted out of the first one, which was too heavy and bogged down with lore. Now we get to have FUN with this terrifying villain. Stay for the mid credit scene! pic.twitter.com/5NsGhilEnQ

— Mohit Kumar (@MohitKumar666) August 31, 2023