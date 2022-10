The Rock vuole l’Oscar per Brendan Fraser, ecco come avvenne il primo incontro tra i due dopo La mummia – Il ritorno

Brendan Fraser reacts to @TheRock's "really nice" support of him and recalls meeting him for the first time AFTER filming #TheMummyReturns: "Every time I worked with him, he was just a piece of tape on a stick!" https://t.co/jB3UFoJPBj pic.twitter.com/UX5Rk9OtZj

— Variety (@Variety) October 20, 2022