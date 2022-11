The Rock si congratula con la Marvel e la Disney per il record di Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A huge congratulations to the entire #BlackPanther TEAM, @MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios

Biggest opening ever for the month of November 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 💪🏾🥃

That’s a lot of happy movie goers around the world.

Beautiful!!! Can’t wait to see the movie.

~ #BlackAdam

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 13, 2022