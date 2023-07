Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) & Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) surprised a lucky group of #MissionImpossible7 fans during the advanced screening of #DeadReckoningPartOne’ in Toronto & everybody went NUTS. 🤯❤️

Will you be watching when the movie comes out July 12? 👀🎬 pic.twitter.com/GjxwEsNdO4

— Etalk (@etalkCTV) July 11, 2023