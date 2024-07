If you want a great summer blockbuster this year, #TwistersMovie more than has you covered. Great fun, led by charming duo Edgar-Jones and Powell, it’s also unafraid to take risks

Glad I watched the original before as there’s neat callbacks – I feel this is a better film though! pic.twitter.com/huQ2WoeXcX

— Emily Murray (@EmilyVMurray) July 8, 2024