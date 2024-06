Ultraman Rising is just phenomenal.

A film that focuses on parenthood while providing some kick ass action and amazing animation from Industrial Light & Magic, and it’s probably the best animation I’ve seen from the company.

This film is exactly why we need more animated… pic.twitter.com/MnjlIAHwTx

— Chris 🦦 #VENOMANIACS (@LuminousDagger) June 1, 2024