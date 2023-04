I love the opening sequence of MAN OF STEEL and always wanted more of @russellcrowe’s Jor-El. Turns out he agrees. @ZackSnyder

Watch my full 45 minute chat with Russell here! https://t.co/SwNWXJexQo pic.twitter.com/pju2yYLbiw

— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) April 7, 2023