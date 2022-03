We just finished SHOOT DAY #18, and ladies and gentlemen, that is officially a WRAP on #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory. Everybody involved with this movie absolutely killed it, and I can’t wait for the world to see this thing. #OscarBait #OscarsSoWEIRD @TheRokuChannel pic.twitter.com/7kd7VsCJoO

— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) March 9, 2022