Extremely hard to execute. Pure, masterly clockwork precision and a lot more complex than "seamed" shots or steadicam-to-crane "relay" shots. Baffling, virtuoso- but one of so, so many shots that make the camera "dance" with each musical number. https://t.co/rjzdit0Mak

— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 26, 2022