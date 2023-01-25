WGA Awards 2023: le nomination dei premi degli sceneggiatori

Sono state annunciate le nomination ai WGA Awards, i premi della Writers Guild, il potente sindacato degli sceneggiatori che spesso, poi, si allinea con le scelte dei membri dell’Academy per quanto riguarda i rispettivi Oscar.

Va ricordato però che i risultati dei WGA Awards non devono essere presi alla lettera come indicatore per la statuetta alla miglior sceneggiatura, perché molti candidati all’Oscar, infatti, non vengono candidati ai premi della Writers Guild per questioni di regolamento. Tra gli esclusi di quest’anno compaiono per esempio Gli spiriti dell’isola, Triangle of Sadness e Living, tutti e tre candidati all’Oscar.

Quattro pellicole candidate al WGA non hanno ricevuto la nomination all’Oscar: The Menu, Nope, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever e She Said.

Un anno fa Don’t Look Up vinse il WGA come miglior sceneggiatura originale, CODA quello come miglior sceneggiatura adattata.

Ecco tutti i candidati:

SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert; A24

The Fabelmans

Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner; Universal Pictures

The Menu

Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy; Searchlight Pictures

Nope

Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures

Tár

Written by Todd Field; Focus Features

SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler, Based on the Marvel Comics; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Written by Rian Johnson; Netflix

She Said

Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the Book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey; Universal Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.; Paramount Pictures

Women Talking

Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews; Orion Pictures/MGM

DOCUMENTARIO

2nd Chance

Written by Ramin Bahrani; Showtime Documentary Films

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester; Netflix

Last Flight Home

Written by Ondi Timoner; MTV Documentary Films

Moonage Daydream

Written by Brett Morgen; Neon

¡Viva Maestro!

Written by Theodore Braun; Greenwich Entertainment

