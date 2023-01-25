WGA Awards 2023: le nomination dei premi degli sceneggiatori

Sono state annunciate le nomination ai WGA Awards, i premi della Writers Guild, il potente sindacato degli sceneggiatori che spesso, poi, si allinea con le scelte dei membri dell’Academy per quanto riguarda i rispettivi Oscar.
- LEGGI – Le nomination agli Oscar 2023
Va ricordato però che i risultati dei WGA Awards non devono essere presi alla lettera come indicatore per la statuetta alla miglior sceneggiatura, perché molti candidati all’Oscar, infatti, non vengono candidati ai premi della Writers Guild per questioni di regolamento. Tra gli esclusi di quest’anno compaiono per esempio Gli spiriti dell’isola, Triangle of Sadness e Living, tutti e tre candidati all’Oscar.
Quattro pellicole candidate al WGA non hanno ricevuto la nomination all’Oscar: The Menu, Nope, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever e She Said.
Un anno fa Don’t Look Up vinse il WGA come miglior sceneggiatura originale, CODA quello come miglior sceneggiatura adattata.
Ecco tutti i candidati:
SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert; A24
The Fabelmans
Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner; Universal Pictures
The Menu
Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy; Searchlight Pictures
Nope
Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures
Tár
Written by Todd Field; Focus Features
SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler, Based on the Marvel Comics; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Written by Rian Johnson; Netflix
She Said
Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the Book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey; Universal Pictures
Top Gun: Maverick
Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.; Paramount Pictures
Women Talking
Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews; Orion Pictures/MGM
DOCUMENTARIO
2nd Chance
Written by Ramin Bahrani; Showtime Documentary Films
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester; Netflix
Last Flight Home
Written by Ondi Timoner; MTV Documentary Films
Moonage Daydream
Written by Brett Morgen; Neon
¡Viva Maestro!
Written by Theodore Braun; Greenwich Entertainment
- LEGGI – Oscar 2023, la corsa ha inizio: le nomination ai SAG Awards e agli altri premi di categoria
- LEGGI – DGA Awards 2023: tutte le nomination, ci sono anche Steven Spielberg e Joseph Kosinski
- LEGGI – PGA Awards 2023: le nomination sono dominate da grandi successi, li rivedremo agli Oscar?
- LEGGI – VES Awards 2023, Avatar: la via dell’acqua da record con 14 nomination
Trovate tutte le notizie sugli Oscar nella nostra sezione speciale.
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.