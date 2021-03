For years, the #SnyderCut existed in black and white and shown only to a select few.

Zack Snyder's Justice League: #JusticeIsGray, a black and white version of the film, is now streaming on @HBOMax in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos on supported devices. pic.twitter.com/3c40221N27

— Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 25, 2021