Era stato annunciato con un post teaser e adesso il canale YouTube della Atlantic Records ha pubblicato una nuova esclusiva di Barbie e di I’m just Ken, il brano interpretato da Ryan Gosling diventato iconico che avevamo già apprezzato con un video ufficiale con l’estratto dal film (LO TROVATE IN QUESTA PAGINA).

Nella parte superiore di questa pagina trovate il player con il video ufficiale di I’m just Ken arricchito con un mucchio di passaggi e immagini inedite dal backstage di Barbie.

Qua sotto potete leggere il testo integrale della canzone:

Doesn’t seem to matter what I do I’m always number two No one knows how hard I tried, oh-oh, I I have feelings that I can’t explain Drivin’ me insane All my life, been so polite But I’ll sleep alone tonight

[Coro] ‘Cause I’m just Ken Anywhere else, I’d be a ten Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blond fragility? I’m just Ken Where I see love, she sees a friend What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?

I wanna know what it’s like to love To be the real thing Is it a crime? Am I not hot when I’m in my feelings? And is my moment finally here, or am I dreaming? I’m no dreamer

[Bridge] Can you feel the Ken-ergy? Feels so real, my Ken-ergy Can you feel the Ken-ergy? Feels so real, my Ken-ergy

[Coro] I’m just Ken Anywhere else, I’d be a ten Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blond fragility? I’m just Ken Where I see love, she sees a friend What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?

[Finale] I’m just Ken (And I’m enough) And I’m great at doing stuff So, hey, check me out, yeah, I’m just Ken My name’s Ken (And so am I) Put that manly hand in mine So, hey, world, check me out, yeah, I’m just Ken Baby, I’m just Ken (Nobody else, nobody else)