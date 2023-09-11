Nell’ambito delle celebrazioni dei 100 anni, la Disney metterà un commercio la Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection, un cofanetto Blu-Ray del valore di 1500 dollari con 100 film d’animati targati Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios e Pixar.

Il cofanetto contiene poster originali, codici digitali per il download del film, una litografia del prossimo film Disney Wish, un certificato di autenticità e delle orecchie di cristallo di Topolino su cui è stato impresso il logo “Disney 100”.

L’edizione limitata sarà disponibile negli Stati Uniti a partire dal 14 novembre, per il momento non è stato annunciato se arriverà anche per il mercato italiano.

Ecco la lista integrale dei titoli:

1. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

2. Pinocchio (1940)

3. Fantasia (1940)

4. Dumbo (1941)

5. Bambi (1942)

6. Saludos Amigos (1943)

7. The Three Caballeros (1945)

8. Make Mine Music (1946)

9. Fun And Fancy Free (1947)

10. Melody Time (1948)

11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

12. Cinderella (1950)

13. Alice in Wonderland (1951)

14. Peter Pan (1953)

15. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

16. Sleeping Beauty (1959)

17. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

18. The Sword in the Stone (1963)

19. The Jungle Book (1967)

20. The Aristocats (1970)

21. Robin Hood (1973)

22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

23. The Rescuers (1977)

24. The Fox and The Hound (1981)

25. The Black Cauldron (1985)

26. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

27. Oliver & Company (1988)

28. The Little Mermaid (1989)

29. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

30. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

31. Aladdin (1992)

32. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

33. The Lion King (1994)

34. A Goofy Movie (1995)

35. Pocahontas (1995)

36. Toy Story (1995)

37. James and the Giant Peach (1996)

38. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

39. Hercules (1997)

40. Mulan (1998)

41. A Bug’s Life (1998)

42. Tarzan (1999)

43. Toy Story 2 (1999)

44. Fantasia/2000 (2000)

45. The Tigger Movie (2000)

46. Dinosaur (2000)

47. The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

48. Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

49. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

50. Return to Never Land (2002)

51. Lilo & Stitch (2002)

52. Treasure Planet (2002)

53. The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

54. Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

55. Finding Nemo (2003)

56. Brother Bear (2003)

57. Home on the Range (2004)

58. The Incredibles (2004)

59. Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

60. Chicken Little (2005)

61. Cars (2006)

62. Meet the Robinsons (2007)

63. Ratatouille (2007)

64. Wall•E (2008)

65. Tinker Bell (2008)

66. Bolt (2008)

67. Up (2009)

68. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

69. Toy Story 3 (2010)

70. Tangled (2010)

71. Cars 2 (2011)

72. Winnie the Pooh (2011)

73. Brave (2012)

74. Frankenweenie (2012)

75. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

76. Monsters University (2013)

77. Planes (2013)

78. Frozen (2013)

79. Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)

80. Big Hero 6 (2014)

81. Inside Out (2015)

82. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

83. Zootopia (2016)

84. Finding Dory (2016)

85. Moana (2016)

86. Cars 3 (2017)

87. Coco (2017)

88. Incredibles 2 (2018)

89. Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

90. Toy Story 4 (2019)

91. Frozen 2 (2019)

92. Onward (2020)

93. Soul (2020)

94. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

95. Luca (2021)

96. Encanto (2021)

97. Turning Red (2022)

98. Lightyear (2022)

99. Strange World (2022)

100. Elemental (2023)

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

BadTaste è anche su TikTok!

* Fonte