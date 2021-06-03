In diretta dal cinema UGC Normandie agli Champs-Elysées di Parigi, Pierre Lescure e Thierry annunciano oggi tutti i film della 74esima edizione del Festival di Cannes, la prima in presenza dopo la cancellazione dell’edizione dell’anno scorso, che si terrà dal 6 al 17 luglio.

Potete vedere la diretta qui sopra.

Vi ricordiamo che Spike Lee dirigerà la giuria del concorso dell’edizione 2021 del Festival di Cannes.

Quello che già sappiamo: Annette di Leos Carax sarà il film d’apertura, così come sappiamo che in Concorso vi saranno The French Dispatch di Wes Anderson, Benedetta di Paul Verhoeven e Tre Piani di Nanni Moretti.

Aggiorneremo l’articolo con la lista completa dei titoli non appena sarà disponibile.

CONCORSO

Annette (Leos Carax)

The French Dispatch (Wes Anderson)

Benedetta (Paul Verhoeven)

A Hero (Asghar Farhadi)

Tout S’est Bien Passe (Francois Ozon)

Tre Piani (Nanni Moretti)

Titane (Julia Ducournau)

Red Rocket (Sean Baker)

Petrov’s Flu (Kirill Serebrennikov)

France (Bruno Dumont)

Nitram (Justin Kurzel)

Memoria (Apichatpong Weerasethakul)

Lingui (Mahamat-Saleh Haroun)

Paris 13th District (Jacques Audiard)

The Restless (Joachim Lafosse)

La Fracture (Catherine Corsini)

The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier)

Compartment No. 6 (Juho Kuosmanen)

Casablanca Beats (Nabil Ayouch)

Ahed’s Knee (Nadav Lapid)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

Bergman Island (Mia Hansen-Løve)

The Story of My Wife (Ildikó Enyedi)



FUORI CONCORSO



De Son Vivant (Emmanuelle Bercot)

Emergency Declaration (Han Jae-Rim)

The Velvet Underground (Todd Haynes)

Stillwater (Tom McCarthy)

PROIEZIONI DI MEZZANOTTE



Bloody Oranges (Jean-Christophe Meurisse)

CANNES PREMIERES



Evolution (Kornél Mundruczo)

Deception (Arnuad Desplechin)

Cow (Andrea Arnold)

Love Songs for Tough Guys (Samuel Benchetrit)

Mothering Sunday (Eva Husson)

Hold Me Tight (Mathieu Amalric)

In Front of Your Face (Hong Sang-soo)

PROIEZIONI SPECIALI



H6 (Yé Yé)

Cahiers Noirs (Black Notebooks) (Shlomi Elkabetz)

Mariner of the Mountains (Karim Aïnouz)

Jane Par Charlotte (Charlotte Gainsbourg)

JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass (Oliver Stone)

UN CERTAIN REGARD



Un Monde (Laura Wandel)

The Innocents (Eskil Vogt)

After Yang (Kogonada)

Commitment Hasan (Hasan Semih)

Lamb (Valdimar Jóhannsson)

Bonne Mère (Hafsia Herzi)

Delo (House Arrest) (Alexey German Jr.)

La Civil (Teodara Ana Mihai)

Noche de Fuego (Tatiana Huezo)

Blue Bayou (Justin Chon)

Moneyboys (C.B Yi)

Freda (Gessica Géneus)