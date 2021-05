First reaction to #TheConjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It:

• Less scary than C1 and C2

• The antagonist is a franchise-best

• Strong visuals and atmosphere throughout

• Sets up an interesting new dynamic for the series

• @thejohnnoble rules

Full review coming soon on @IGN. pic.twitter.com/NzU5x6PLYj

— Tom Jorgensen (@Tom_Jorgensen) May 20, 2021